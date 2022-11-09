 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man settles charges after bear shot near daycare

  • Updated
  • 0
court gavel 2.jpg

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the men charged with after the illegal shooting of a bear next to a daycare center has settled his case.

It was last September that the in-home daycare operator told DNR wardens she heard hounds coming, and immediately brought the children inside. She then heard a loud gunshot.

Wardens say a large bear was killed on property where the group of men did not have permission to hunt.

In court, Cody Shafer of Ridgeland pleaded no contest to lying to a warden and possessing game during closed season. His hunting and fishing privileges were revoked for three years, and he was fined $573. The bear was ordered confiscated.

The other three men charged in the case have court appearances in the coming months.

Have a story idea? Let us know here