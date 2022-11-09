Man settles charges after bear shot near daycare

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the men charged with after the illegal shooting of a bear next to a daycare center has settled his case.
It was last September that the in-home daycare operator told DNR wardens she heard hounds coming, and immediately brought the children inside. She then heard a loud gunshot.
Wardens say a large bear was killed on property where the group of men did not have permission to hunt.
In court, Cody Shafer of Ridgeland pleaded no contest to lying to a warden and possessing game during closed season. His hunting and fishing privileges were revoked for three years, and he was fined $573. The bear was ordered confiscated.
The other three men charged in the case have court appearances in the coming months.