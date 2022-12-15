 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Man settles charges against him stemming from hours-long standoff in Chippewa River

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man arrested this summer after an hours-long standoff in the Chippewa River has agreed to a plea deal.

Curtis Daniels, Jr.

Curtis Daniels Jr. was charged with multiple misdemeanors following the standoff that started after police say he threw a rock through the window at Beacon House. Police say he left the scene and was found wading in the river, where Daniels claimed he had a handgun. When officers eventually talked him out of the water, no gun was found.

Daniels pleaded no contest this week to bail jumping and criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with restitution to be determined. 