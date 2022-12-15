Man settles charges against him stemming from hours-long standoff in Chippewa River

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man arrested this summer after an hours-long standoff in the Chippewa River has agreed to a plea deal.
Curtis Daniels Jr. was charged with multiple misdemeanors following the standoff that started after police say he threw a rock through the window at Beacon House. Police say he left the scene and was found wading in the river, where Daniels claimed he had a handgun. When officers eventually talked him out of the water, no gun was found.
Daniels pleaded no contest this week to bail jumping and criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with restitution to be determined.