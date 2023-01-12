Man shot by Eau Claire police in September facing reckless endangering of safety charges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who was shot by police in September is now facing criminal charges for what lead up to that shooting.
Clayton T. Livingston, 38, was charged Thursday with two counts of second degree reckless endangering of safety and one count of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.
According to the criminal complaint, two witnesses saw Livingston in his garage and yard on Declaration Drive late on September 4, holding a gun. One witness said Livingston pointed the gun at their house.
When police arrived, they told Livingston to drop his weapon, but he pointed at the officers who fired in response. Livingston was struck multiple times and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Eau Claire Police Department. The officers were considered justified in their actions.
If convicted, he faces 20 years and nine months in prison. On Thursday he was given a $10,000 signature bond. He is due back in court in March.