Man who allegedly shot another at Hastings Way and Melby Street charged

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The man police say shot another in a road rage incident earlier this year was charged Monday.
Chee Thao is charged with discharging a firearm towards a person and second degree recklessly endangering safety, both felonies.
As we reported, a person was shot in early May near the intersection of Melby Street and Hastings Way. Police said it was over a traffic dispute. The person shot was treated and later released from the hospital.
Thao was arrested on scene, and was the one who called police to report the incident.
Thao is due back in court Tuesday afternoon for an initial appearance. He is currently free on a one-thousand dollar cash bond.