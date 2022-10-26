Man who allegedly threatened Carson Park Fourth of July event has terrorist threat charge dismissed

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges of threatening the July Fourth Carson Park festivities in Eau Claire have been dismissed.
Eau Claire County prosecutors moved to drop the charges against Joshua Cheek, of Fall Creek. He was accused of making terrorist threats that the group home where he lived, and Carson Park, would be targets for a mass-shooting type event. Police quickly determined there was no credible threat.
In a statement to News 18, the District Attorney's office explained their decision to drop the charge.
"The dismissal was based on a review of the information contained in the original referral and subsequent information received from Mr. Cheeks defense attorney and probation agent. We determined that, based on the unique set of circumstances at the time of the incident and considering Mr. Cheeks other pending matters, continued prosecution of the case is not in the interest of justice."
Cheek still faces other, separate charges involving criminal damage to property, battery, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.