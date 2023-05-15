Man who drove bodies to rural Dunn County cornfield sentenced for quadruple murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WQOW) - The man investigators say killed four people then left their bodies in a rural Dunn County cornfield has been sentenced to more than a century behind bars.
Antoine D. Suggs has been convicted of four counts of second-degree murder.
On September 12, 2021, the bodies of Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30 were found dead in an SUV in the town of Sheridan.
According to the criminal complaint, a witness told authorities she remembered seeing Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus outside a St. Paul bar in the early-morning hours of September 12. A camera outside the bar showed Sturm getting into a dark SUV. The seat she got into was the same spot she was later found dead.
In Dunn County, authorities found an ID for Suggs in the SUV in the field. Court documents say Suggs killed the four people in St. Paul before bringing their bodies to Dunn County and leaving them in a corn field in Sheridan.
The Associated Press reported that Suggs allegedly told his father he "snapped and shot a couple of people." His father was also charged in the case, with KSTP reporting he was sentenced to five years in prison.