Man who led police on 100 mph chase with kids in the car sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Friday for a man who led police on a chase at 100 miles an hour with kids in his car.
Gregory Knitter, from Cornell, was sentenced by Chippewa County Judge Benjamin Lane to a year in jail for that case, and previous cases involving fleeing officers, endangering safety, and battery.
Last year Knitter fled when a deputy tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. Officials used stop sticks to flatten his tires. But when the front tires fell off and he crashed, he got out and ran, and was found hiding in a dumpster.
There were three others in his car, including two teens, one of whom was hurt in the crash. Methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the car.