Man who led troopers on chase ending in Dunn County given jail time

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Monday with a man who led state troopers on a high-speed chase along I-94 in Dunn County.
Martise Craig, from Georgia, was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint last December in Minnesota. Troopers spotted the stolen SUV and chased it into Dunn County, where Craig hit 119 mph.
Troopers say for a while he drove the wrong way on the interstate, without headlights. The jeep was eventually stopped near Menomonie when the tires were deflated. Craig ran off, but was quickly captured.
Monday he pleaded no contest to recklessly endangering safety. Two other charges were dismissed, along with seven traffic tickets.
He got nearly four months in jail, in addition to the five months he spent in jail waiting for his case to be resolved. He must also pay restitution and court costs of $7,977.