...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man who led troopers on chase ending in Dunn County given jail time

Martise Craig

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Monday with a man who led state troopers on a high-speed chase along I-94 in Dunn County.

Martise Craig, from Georgia, was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint last December in Minnesota. Troopers spotted the stolen SUV and chased it into Dunn County, where Craig hit 119 mph.

Troopers say for a while he drove the wrong way on the interstate, without headlights. The jeep was eventually stopped near Menomonie when the tires were deflated. Craig ran off, but was quickly captured.

Monday he pleaded no contest to recklessly endangering safety. Two other charges were dismissed, along with seven traffic tickets.

He got nearly four months in jail, in addition to the five months he spent in jail waiting for his case to be resolved. He must also pay restitution and court costs of $7,977.

