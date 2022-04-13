 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man who made bomb threat in Chetek in May 2021 sentenced

  • 0
Kevin Swartz

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who threatened to blow up a home with a bomb last year in Chetek has now been convicted and sentenced to probation.

In May of 2021 36-year-old Kevin Swartz instigated a six-hour standoff with law enforcement after he barricaded himself inside his home, saying he had a bomb and would set it off if police came to him. he also threatened to shoot officers on scene and their K9.

Once a swat team moved in and arrested him, no guns or explosives were found.

Swartz pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday: bomb scares, battery to law enforcement, and failure to comply with officers.

He was placed on probation for five years. He also was ordered to pay $1,000 or complete 100 hours of community service for each charge, on top of $2,500 in restitution.

Swartz was also charged with making terrorist threats, an additional battery charge, and multiple drug misdemeanors. Those charges were all dropped.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags