Man who made bomb threat in Chetek in May 2021 sentenced

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who threatened to blow up a home with a bomb last year in Chetek has now been convicted and sentenced to probation.
In May of 2021 36-year-old Kevin Swartz instigated a six-hour standoff with law enforcement after he barricaded himself inside his home, saying he had a bomb and would set it off if police came to him. he also threatened to shoot officers on scene and their K9.
Once a swat team moved in and arrested him, no guns or explosives were found.
Swartz pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday: bomb scares, battery to law enforcement, and failure to comply with officers.
He was placed on probation for five years. He also was ordered to pay $1,000 or complete 100 hours of community service for each charge, on top of $2,500 in restitution.
Swartz was also charged with making terrorist threats, an additional battery charge, and multiple drug misdemeanors. Those charges were all dropped.