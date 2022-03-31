Man who posted explicit images along Chippewa County hiking trails reaches plea deal

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man charged with posting pornographic pictures and explicit notes along Chippewa County hiking and horse trails and roads reached a plea deal with prosecutors Thursday.
David Lunemann, from Bloomer, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct in return for dismissal of 13 other counts, including eight felonies.
Judge James Isaacson put him on probation for two years, and fined him more than $1300.
For several years Lunemann allegedly placed nearly 100 pornographic images, DVD's and homophobic notes along the Ice Age Trail and others. At one point, as many as 42 pornographic images were found at one time.
The notes falsely indicated they were posted by a Chippewa Falls business.
Isaacson ordered Lunemann not have any contact with the business, or enter the county forest for two years.