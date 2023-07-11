Man who shot at cars along rural highway sentenced to prison

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who admitted shooting at drivers along a rural Burnett County highway is going to prison.
Richard Boatman Jr., from Webster, was sentenced Monday for the incident in April of last year. Two drivers called 911 to report that they were shot at with bullets striking their vehicles. No one was injured. Investigators later found 13 shell casings along County Highway C.
When he was arrested, Boatman stated they were going to kill his brother, and he was trying to save him.
Boatman got a year and half in prison, followed by five years probation. He was also ordered not to possess any firearms for the rest of his life, to maintain absolute sobriety, and to get a mental health evaluation.