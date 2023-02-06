Man will spend more than decade behind bars for setting fire to Eau Claire home with 7 sleeping inside

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The man who pleaded guilty to setting an Eau Claire home with seven people inside will spend more than a decade behind bars.
Judge Sarah Harless gave Thomas Hicks 15 years in prison, and ordered him to pay restitution of nearly $328,000.
It was January of last year that firefighters were called to a house on Hobart Street, near downtown.
Investigators say three kids and four adults were in the home when Hicks admitted pouring gasoline on the carpet and in a bedroom and starting the fire after fighting with his wife via text message. She was at work at the time.
Hicks said he left the house after starting the fire and did not make an attempt to wake up the others in the house, saying he assumed the smoke alarm would wake them up.
Everyone in the home was able to get out. The criminal complaint described them as having ash and soot on their faces, and one of the victims having a noticeable cough from smoke inhalation.