Man with Eau Claire ties arrested in Florida for child sexual assault, under investigation locally

SARASOTA Fla. (WQOW) - A former Chippewa Valley man is accused of child sexual assault in cases spanning three states, including an investigation underway in Eau Claire.
Lucas Wren was recently arrested in Florida for multiple counts of child sexual assault. He is charged with four felony counts of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12. Charges are pending in Minnesota as well.
According to the affidavit filed with the charges, the victim detailed multiple instances of sexual abuse by Wren.
The Florida affidavit said they spoke with investigators in Stillwater, Minnesota who were investigating another case with a different victim. Both victims reported the assaults happened when they were around the same age, between six and ten.
Other similarities were documented, such as the grooming techniques Wren allegedly used. Charges have been referred to the District Attorney's office in Minnesota.
The investigation into a third case is ongoing, according to the Florida reports, from when Wren lived in Eau Claire. Eau Claire police did confirm with News 18 a detective has been assigned to the case. Since it is an active investigation, they said they're unable to comment.
Wren is currently out on a $100,000 bail in Florida. He's due back in court next month in that case.