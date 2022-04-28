Marathon County man charged after bomb scare at Boyceville school

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Marathon County man has been charged with a bomb scare that caused Boyceville Middle/High School to go on lockdown earlier this week.
Alexander J.D. Tillou, 20, of Weston, was charged on Thursday with making terrorist threats, bomb scare, witness intimidation, possession of THC, and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Tillou had been talking with a Boyceville student on Snapchat. On April 26, the friend of the person he was talking to told school officials that Tillou over Snapchat threatened to kill her, and knew where she was because of the Snapchat location map. A third Boyceville student who was in contact with Tillou on Snapchat said he told her that the Boyceville Middle/High School would be "shot up or bombed."
These messages were shown to police and it was decided to place the school complex on lock down, and additional units were requested to establish a perimeter around the school.
Tillou initially denied he made these threats, but when in custody admitted he did say these things, but told investigators he was high and was not going to follow through.
Cash bond was set at $3,000 and he is due back in court on Monday.
The bail jumping charge stems from another open case in Marathon County, in which he is facing the charge of 1st degree sexual assault of a person under 13, filed in July 2021. A condition of his bail is to not have contact with anyone under 18.