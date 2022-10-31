Men accused of homicide after Bellevue Ave. death each given $1M cash bond

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The two men who are accused of killing an Altoona man in September were in court Monday, where they were each given a $1 million cash bond.
The shooting happened on Saturday, September 17 near the intersection of Bellevue and Bergen avenues in Eau Claire. Police say Christopher Conner of Altoona died from a gunshot wound.
Xavier M. Thompson and Michael B. Purnell are both charged with first degree intentional homicide - party to a crime. They are also charged with reckless endangering of safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, police used surveillance video to identify the suspects and piece together the events leading up to the shooting.
Witnesses and those involved say the shooting happened after a night of bar-hopping. An argument between a group of men, including the victim, was caught on camera at a bar just seven minutes before police were called to the shooting scene, the criminal complaint states.
Thompson is back in court next week. Purnell is due back in December.