Menomonie city councilman cited for OWI, allegedly threatened officers jobs during arrest

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Menomonie city council member was recently charged with driving while intoxicated and allegedly tried to use his seat to get out of the arrest.
Lucas Chase was cited last week with his first OWI, which is a traffic violation.
According to the police arrest report Chase was pulled over a little after midnight on August 14 for a brake light being out. The officer smelled alcohol on him and performed a number of field sobriety tests, which Chase failed.
A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .162 which is more than twice the legal limit to drive. Chase refused a blood draw, for which he is also cited for.
The police report also detailed multiple incidents of Chase attempting to intimidate and coerce officers into letting him go and threatening their jobs, saying "watch out for your job" and telling the officers he was their boss.
He also called Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack during his arrest and dropped his name multiple times, calling him his "buddy."
News 18 reached out to Chase for comment. He declined, but his lawyer Ryan J. Moertel sent the following statement:
"Mr. Chase has been accused of Operating While Intoxicated as a 1st Offense, a non-criminal traffic infraction. This is merely an accusation, and he is presumed by the law to be innocent unless proven guilty to a reasonable certainty by evidence which is clear, satisfactory, and convincing. Our investigation into this matter has only just begun, and we hope everyone will refrain from judgment until such time as all of the facts of the case have come to light.”
News 18 also spoke with Mayor Randy Knaack about the incident. He said he didn't know Chase had been drinking when they spoke and believed Chase was reaching out to him for advice on being pulled over. He also said Chase did not ask for any favors.
Knaack went on to tell us that no one is above the law, and that anyone in that situation says things they will probably regret later.
Chase is due in court in September for an initial appearance.