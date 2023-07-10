Menomonie man accused of killing six-week-old son sentenced to prison

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Monday for a Menomonie man convicted of killing his six-week old son.
Dunn County judge Christina Mayer sentenced Jonathan Lucas to five years in prison. He will receive credit for the more than two years he has been in jail awaiting resolution of his case.
Lucas pleaded no contest to reckless homicide earlier this year for the 2021 death of Daemyn Lucas. Officers found the infant not breathing on a kitchen countertop. An autopsy showed he died of traumatic head injuries, including bone fractures due to physical assault.