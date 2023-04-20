Menomonie man charged after allegedly threatening police, waving knife in Walmart parking lot

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is charged with two crimes after allegedly waving a knife in the Walmart parking lot, causing a lockdown earlier this week.
Tanner Marion is charged with battery or threat to law enforcement and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the Menomonie Walmart Tuesday around 3 p.m. A couple told police Marion was tapping on their car windows with a knife and they feared for their lives. They did not know him.
Walmart was placed on a brief lockdown. Marion also allegedly told an officer he would kill him while in jail. A person with Marion was also arrested for possessing drugs.
Marion is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.