Menomonie man charged after allegedly threatening police, waving knife in Walmart parking lot

Tanner Marion

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is charged with two crimes after allegedly waving a knife in the Walmart parking lot, causing a lockdown earlier this week.

Tanner Marion is charged with battery or threat to law enforcement and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the Menomonie Walmart Tuesday around 3 p.m. A couple told police Marion was tapping on their car windows with a knife and they feared for their lives. They did not know him.

Walmart was placed on a brief lockdown. Marion also allegedly told an officer he would kill him while in jail. A person with Marion was also arrested for possessing drugs.

Marion is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

