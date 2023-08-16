Menomonie man charged with possession of child pornography for third time

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is facing 10 new possession of child pornography charges after having spent time in prison for the same charge.
Joseph H. Ellis of Menomonie had the newest charges filed against him Wednesday. He was out on bail after being charged in May with two counts of possessing child pornography. In 2021, he was convicted of child pornography possession and sentenced to prison time.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was given a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of apparent child pornography on a file hosting account with Joe Ellis as the username.
In Dunn County Court Wednesday, his cash bond was set at $20,000. He returns to court in November.