...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Menomonie man charged with possession of child pornography for third time

  • Updated
  • 0
Joseph H. Ellis

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is facing 10 new possession of child pornography charges after having spent time in prison for the same charge.  

Joseph H. Ellis of Menomonie had the newest charges filed against him Wednesday. He was out on bail after being charged in May with two counts of possessing child pornography. In 2021, he was convicted of child pornography possession and sentenced to prison time. 

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was given a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of apparent child pornography on a file hosting account with Joe Ellis as the username. 

In Dunn County Court Wednesday, his cash bond was set at $20,000. He returns to court in November. 

