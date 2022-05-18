Menomonie man charged with sexually assaulting child

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is facing a lengthy sentence if convicted of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.
Cody Schlussler, who's photo was not available, was charged with that crime this week. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police of the assault and said she wanted him to go to jail because of what he did. Schlussler denied the allegations.
An arrest warrant has been issued for him and a court date has not yet been set.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison.