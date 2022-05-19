Menomonie man facing charge of mistreating an animal, causing it's death

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man was charged Thursday after admitting to police he killed one of his cats with a pellet gun.
According to the criminal complaint, Jerimiah Stewart told police his cat named Jonathan went to the bathroom in his room, which made him mad. He said he picked up the months-old cat, put it in a garbage can, and shot it with his pellet gun about five times. He threw the garbage bag with the dead cat into his apartment's dumpster.
On the day he was interviewed by police, Stewart had gotten another new cat.
Stewart is charged with mistreatment of animals, which carries a maximum penalty of three and a half years in prison.
He was released Thursday on a $1,000 signature bond and was ordered to find someone else to care for his cats, or to turn them over to the humane association.
Stewart will be back in court in June.