 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
246 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

MCLEOD                SHERBURNE             WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
RAMSEY                SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS,
MONTICELLO, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL,
STILLWATER, AND VICTORIA.

Menomonie man facing charge of mistreating an animal, causing it's death

  • Updated
  • 0
Jerimiah Stewart

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man was charged Thursday after admitting to police he killed one of his cats with a pellet gun.

According to the criminal complaint, Jerimiah Stewart told police his cat named Jonathan went to the bathroom in his room, which made him mad. He said he picked up the months-old cat, put it in a garbage can, and shot it with his pellet gun about five times. He threw the garbage bag with the dead cat into his apartment's dumpster.

On the day he was interviewed by police, Stewart had gotten another new cat.

Stewart is charged with mistreatment of animals, which carries a maximum penalty of three and a half years in prison.

He was released Thursday on a $1,000 signature bond and was ordered to find someone else to care for his cats, or to turn them over to the humane association.

Stewart will be back in court in June.

Tags