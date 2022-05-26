Menomonie man facing new charges of sexually assaulting a child

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man accused of sexually assaulting a child had another victim, according to authorities.
Matthew Thomas Olson is now charged in St. Croix County with sexual assault, sexual assault of a child, and false imprisonment.
Olson, who is 28, is charged with assaulting a 14 year old girl last month in his car. She said she tried to get out, but he locked the door and grabbed her hair. She said Olson later told her not to tell anyone what happened.
Olson is also charged in Dunn County with attempting to assault her, and sending sexually explicit pictures and messages to her.
And he is charged in Polk County with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year old girl.