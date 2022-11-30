Menomonie man going to prison for role in overdose death

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man accused of playing a role in a drug deal that ended with the overdose death of a woman is going to prison.
Randy Johnson was sentenced by Dunn County Judge James Peterson Tuesday to five and a half years behind bars. A jury convicted him earlier this year of being party to making and delivering meth.
Johnson, Clinton Manuell, and Rebecca Barbeau were all charged with methamphetamine crimes after the overdose death of Tricia Chapek last year. Police say Barbeau admitted selling meth to Manuell and the victim the day before she died, with Johnson serving as a middle man.
Barbeau returns to court in January. Manuell was placed on probation earlier this year.