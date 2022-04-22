Menomonie man held on $75,000 cash bond on charges of sexually assaulting a child

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is facing charges in Polk County for allegedly repeatedly driving there to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Matthew Thomas Olson, who is 28, is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
According to the criminal complaint:
The victim told police Olson drove to Polk County every day for a week to see her, and then multiple times a week after that. When questioned by police, Olson admitted to some of the assaults.
Olson is due back in court on Wednesday. As of Friday afternoon he is being held in the Polk County jail on a $75,000 cash bond.