Menomonie man sentenced to more than decade behind bars for 2020 stabbing

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A sentence was handed down Friday for a Menomonie man convicted of attempted murder.
Tasheen Goggins was sentenced by Dunn County Judge Christina Mayer to 13 years in prison.
Goggins was sentenced for the November 2020 stabbing of a man on Broadway Street in Menomonie. Police said video surveillance showed Goggins grab the victims jacket while looking around, before thrusting a small knife into the man's stomach. The victim had to undergo surgery.
The judge ordered Goggins to pay $44,000 restitution.