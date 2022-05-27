 Skip to main content
Menomonie man sentenced to more than decade behind bars for 2020 stabbing

Goggins

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A sentence was handed down Friday for a Menomonie man convicted of attempted murder.

Tasheen Goggins was sentenced by Dunn County Judge Christina Mayer to 13 years in prison.

Goggins was sentenced for the November 2020 stabbing of a man on Broadway Street in Menomonie. Police said video surveillance showed Goggins grab the victims jacket while looking around, before thrusting a small knife into the man's stomach. The victim had to undergo surgery.

The judge ordered Goggins to pay $44,000 restitution.

