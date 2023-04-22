Milwaukee man sentenced to 18 years in death of pastor

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and
Sibley Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Washington and
Pierce Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River near Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 775.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river has began to fall.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 767.3 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Milwaukee man sentenced to 18 years in death of pastor

  • 0

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in the death of a local pastor -- 12 years in prison, followed by six years of extended supervision, Thursday afternoon.

Jose Silva plead guilty in February to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in the death of well-known Milwaukee Pastor Aaron Strong.

“Because of Jose, I needed to pick out a casket and a burial plot and plan a funeral service for my 40-year-old husband," said Abbie Strong in tears during her testimony during the sentencing hearing Thursday.

She, alongside Pastor James Huebner (who is also a community leader at Grace Lutheran Church), and Adam Glodowski, who was one of Strong's dear friends since 1996, started the hearing with their testimonies.

“My friend didn’t just die, he was killed," said Glodowski. "A selfish, thoughtless and careless act."

Pastor Hubner spoke of the great impact Pastor Strong made in his community.

“A huge impact on a congregation of ours of a thousand members, it’s not just that easy to replace a pastor," he said.

According to officials, Silva was driving to jury duty the morning of Oct. 12, 2022.

Security footage captured by Marquette University was shown in the courtroom on Thursday. It captured multiple angles of moments Silva was driving the wrong way, ran a red light near 10th and Wells, and ultimately crashed into a car that was being driven by Strong, shortly after dropping his two kids off at school.

An investigation revealed the crash involved a total of six cars, two of which were in motion and four that were parked.

Silva was driving approximately 74 miles per hour in an area with a speed limit of 30, and prosecutors said Silva's alcohol/blood levels obtained by the Milwaukee Police Department found .193. In Wisconsin, it’s illegal to drive if your blood alcohol content is at or exceeds 0.08% and Silva's more than doubled as he had been drinking the night before in his home.

"Judge the sentence you give today is temporary," said Mrs. Strong as she concluded her remarks. "The sentence that Jose inflicted on our family is permanent."

Silva's two older sisters, Margie Wade and Natalie Mizysak, spoke about what a kind-hearted person Silva has always been.

Wade spoke of their family dealing with a tough upbringing as their father suffered from a longtime alcohol and drug addiction. Wade said this tragic incident made them see that their brother was also dealing with a drinking problem.

“On behalf of my entire family, we apologize to Aaron’s family," Wade said in tears. "This horrible tragedy has destroyed both our families."

The courtroom was absolutely packed, with some people even turned away initially if they were unable to find a seat. Everyone was silent, many with tissues as tears streamed down their face, and others praying.

“If I could take it all back today…" said Jose Silva during concluding statements. "But I know I can’t, this is reality…I took a life, something I never thought I'd be saying…I regret what I did…one day I hope to be able to forgive myself, I know I'll never forget it."

The judge said this sentence was more than a consequence, it was a message to the community.

“Reckless driving, drunken driving, homicides, will not be tolerated by anyone in our court system," she said.

Silva was ordered to serve 100 hours of community service while on extended supervision and pay restitution of $806.55 to Strong's family.

