Minneapolis police, FBI searching for kidnapping suspect; say they may be in Wisconsin

Minneapolis kidnapping tweet
Twitter.com/FBIMinneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking for a man and the women he allegedly kidnapped on Thursday. 

In a tweet, officials said Derrick Fasig allegedly kidnapped Azaria Sandifer at gunpoint. KSTP reported that it happened Thursday at 12:17 p.m. in the area of Webber Parkway and Lyndale Avenue North in Minneapolis. 

Officials said Fasig was heading east, into Wisconsin. Fasig drives a gray 2005 Chevy Tahoe, license plate HSZ-193. 

If you have information, please call 911 or 1-800-225-5324

