...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Minnesota man charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly posting about Chippewa County courthouse

  • Updated
  • 0
Alcala 16x9

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The man investigators say made social media posts threatening the Chippewa County Courthouse in May was charged this week with making terrorist threats. 

Harley Alcala, of Duluth Minn., was given a $100,000 cash bond after his arrest on May 2 along U.S. 53, which was closed while negotiators tried to get him to exit his vehicle. 

According to the criminal complaint: 

Alcala made a series of Facebook posts the night of May 1, including one post that read: "ever see a court house shot up!" He had a hearing at the Chippewa County courthouse scheduled for the next day, and he made other threatening posts referencing time that hearing was at. 

Because of the threats the courthouse took steps to lockdown and restrict access and many employees worked that day off site. 

When Alcala's vehicle was located near Bloomer on U.S. 53, a lieutenant initiated a traffic stop. Law enforcement, with weapons drawn, told him to exit his vehicle but he did not. When negotiations to get him to exit failed, SWAT deployed pepper balls, at which time he got out. 

No weapons were found on Alcala or in his vehicle. 

When interviewed, he said he had been drinking when he made the threats and did not intent to follow through on them. 

He faces 21 and a half years in prison if convicted. A future court date has not yet been set. Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Gunderson has been assigned a special prosecutor in the case.  

