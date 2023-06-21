Minnesota man charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly posting about Chippewa County courthouse

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The man investigators say made social media posts threatening the Chippewa County Courthouse in May was charged this week with making terrorist threats.
Harley Alcala, of Duluth Minn., was given a $100,000 cash bond after his arrest on May 2 along U.S. 53, which was closed while negotiators tried to get him to exit his vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint:
Alcala made a series of Facebook posts the night of May 1, including one post that read: "ever see a court house shot up!" He had a hearing at the Chippewa County courthouse scheduled for the next day, and he made other threatening posts referencing time that hearing was at.
Because of the threats the courthouse took steps to lockdown and restrict access and many employees worked that day off site.
When Alcala's vehicle was located near Bloomer on U.S. 53, a lieutenant initiated a traffic stop. Law enforcement, with weapons drawn, told him to exit his vehicle but he did not. When negotiations to get him to exit failed, SWAT deployed pepper balls, at which time he got out.
No weapons were found on Alcala or in his vehicle.
When interviewed, he said he had been drinking when he made the threats and did not intent to follow through on them.
He faces 21 and a half years in prison if convicted. A future court date has not yet been set. Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Gunderson has been assigned a special prosecutor in the case.