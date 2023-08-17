Minnesota man charged with reckless homicide after allegedly selling drugs to woman who overdosed

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - More than a year after the fentanyl overdose death of a Barron woman, the man who allegedly sold her the drugs has been charged.
Sade Shirwa, of Burnsville, Minnesota was charged with first degree reckless homicide Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman died on August 13 last year.
Her cause of death was determined to be from the toxic effects of fentanyl.
A friend told police they met with Shirwa in Minneapolis the day before her body was found and he gave her the drugs.
Shirwa told police he did meet up with the two women that day, but that the woman who died bought the drugs from someone on the street.
A $20,000 cash bond was set Thursday in court. He will be back in court next Wednesday.