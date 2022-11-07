Minnesota man sentenced for role in Chippewa County woman's death

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Monday for one of two men charged in the drug overdose death of a woman from Lake Holcombe.
Zachary Dietrich, who is from Minnesota, was sentenced by Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson to four years in prison, followed by six years of extended supervision.
Dietrich pleaded no contest in June to being party to reckless homicide.
He and Dylan Henderson were charged in the March 2019 overdose death of Carissa Kasmeirski. Investigators say Dietrich admitted buying methamphetamine and using it with her on the day she died.
Henderson, from Bloomer, is also charged with reckless homicide. He and a woman allegedly sold the drugs to Dietrich. Henderson is due back in court in March.