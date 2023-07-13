 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Mississippi man accused of shooting at cars in downtown Menomonie, sexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Jesse Fortenberry

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Mississippi man is facing multiple charges in Dunn County, where he is accused of shooting bullet holes in cars and sexual assault.

In total, Jesse Fortenberry is facing nine charges in two different cases.

As we reported earlier this week, bullet holes were found in two different unoccupied vehicles in downtown Menomonie. According to the criminal complaint, police believe Fortenberry was behind the shootings.

The night prior, police were called to a hotel in Menomonie for an alleged sexual assault. The victim told police Fortenberry raped her. He told police the sex was consensual.

A $5,000 cash bond was set for Fortenberry Thursday. He is due in court next week for an initial appearance in both cases.

