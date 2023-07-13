Mississippi man accused of shooting at cars in downtown Menomonie, sexual assault

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Mississippi man is facing multiple charges in Dunn County, where he is accused of shooting bullet holes in cars and sexual assault.
In total, Jesse Fortenberry is facing nine charges in two different cases.
As we reported earlier this week, bullet holes were found in two different unoccupied vehicles in downtown Menomonie. According to the criminal complaint, police believe Fortenberry was behind the shootings.
The night prior, police were called to a hotel in Menomonie for an alleged sexual assault. The victim told police Fortenberry raped her. He told police the sex was consensual.
A $5,000 cash bond was set for Fortenberry Thursday. He is due in court next week for an initial appearance in both cases.