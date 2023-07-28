Mondovi man charged with child porn possession, accused of growing marijuana

BUFALLO COUNTY (WQOW) - A Mondovi man is facing with a slew of charges after a search warrant was executed on his home Thursday.
Kyle Gilles is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.
He's also charged with manufacturing and possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, eight videos depicting child pornography were downloaded from one of the three hard drives taken from his home for evidence. More is expected to be found once extractions are done. Officers also found items consistent with a marijuana grow operation in the basement, including a grow tent and multiple heat lights.
A $10,000 cash bond was set in court Friday. If he posts it, Gilles cannot have contact at any parks, schools, daycares or any other place with children. He will be back in court in September.