Mosinee man given lifetime sentence in homicide case of woman whose body has not yet been found

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man convicted of first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Jesus Contreras Perez was sentenced Monday morning, about three months after being found guilty by a jury on all three counts.
The charges stem from the October 2020 disappearance of 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon. The two had a son together, and broke up three weeks before she went missing. According to the criminal complaint, Perez had threatened to kill Ayon and said he knew where to hide her body so that no one would ever find it.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Ayon was last seen in Unity leaving a friends house around 3:45 a.m. The next day, her family filed a missing persons report. She, her phone, and her black 2015 Chevy Impala have not been found.
Perez was charged in May of 2021 with stalking, and in June the charge of 1st degree intentional homicide were added and bond was set at $1 million cash. He was found guilty in June 2022.
In court Monday, he was given a lifetime sentence and is not eligible for early release.