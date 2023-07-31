Mother and former girlfriend of homicide suspect accused of lying to officers during investigation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The mother and the former girlfriend of a suspect in an Eau Claire murder are accused of lying to officers while he was on the run from the law.
Kemone Golden, from Cadott, was on the loose for eight months before he was caught earlier this month in Illinois. He and two other men are charged in the September 2022 shooting death of Christopher Conner of Altoona.
On Monday Golden's ex-girlfriend Paige Reiter was charged with aiding a felon after police say she admitted to sending money to him while he was hiding from police. She's also charged with obstructing officers for giving them an incorrect phone number for Golden.
His mother, Tomorrow Golden of Eau Claire, is also charged with obstructing officers. They say she lied by telling them she had given him a ride home the night of the murder.
In court Monday, Tomorrow Golden was given a $1,000 signature bond. Reiter was given a $25,000 signature bond. They both return to court in September.