Multiple charged in Jackson County after human remains found burnt on property; only one charged with homicide

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - Multiple people were charged Thursday with crimes relating to the death of a man in the township of Manchester earlier this month, but only one of those people is charged with first degree intentional homicide.
Star S. Myers, 49, is facing the homicide charge. She is also charged with hiding a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and four drug charges. Jeffrey S. Myers-Woychik, Milton G. Haskins, and Gerardo N. Trevino are charged with hiding a corpse and aiding/harboring a felon. Savannah R. Pellett, who is Myers-Woychik's girlfriend, is charged with aiding/harboring a felon.
According to the criminal complaint:
Star Myers called law enforcement on March 9, saying she had not seen or heard from the victim in two days.
On March 10, two people called law enforcement to report that the victim was not missing, but dead, and that Myers killed him by shooting him in the head. Both told investigators Myers told them this directly, and that it happened in Myers bedroom after the victim told Myers about other woman he had slept with.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the house on March 10, but when they arrived four of the five people inside refused to leave, and investigators had to force entry. Myers was not among the people home at the time because she went to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to talk with investigators about the missing person's case.
When the property was searched, investigators found the bedroom mattress with red and brown stains. Outside, they found an area that appeared to be the site of a large bonfire. They also found what an anthropologist confirmed to be human bone fragments, and eyeglasses consistent with those the victim wore.
When looking at security camera footage from the auto shop near the township of Manchester house, investigators saw a large fire in the backyard on March 8, and saw Milton Haskins going into a shed at the residence, getting a red gas can, and going back into the house.
When interviewed by investigators, Myers denied killing the victim. Her son, Jeffrey S. Myers-Woychik, told investigators when interviewed that his mother told him she killed victim by shooting him in the head in the bedroom. He also said that Gerardo Trevino helped drag the victim's body outside.
Savannah R. Pellett also told investigators that Myers said she killed the victim.
In a press release two weeks ago, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office named Matthew S. Simone, Michael J. Petersen, and Vincent A. Simone as being arrested related to this incident. Officials said they were arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer, but none of them have been charged as of March 23. The criminal complaint named them as being among the four in the home when law enforcement arrived who did not exit when asked.
Star Myers has a court hearing on March 24.