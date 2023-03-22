Multiple schools impacted by 'swatting' calls in western Wisconsin

(WQOW) - Multiple schools in western Wisconsin received fake 911 calls saying there was an active shooter on campus Wednesday. In each case, law enforcement and school districts say everyone is safe.
In Chippewa Falls, police said their dispatch received a 911 call just before 9:30 a.m. from someone with a heavy accent saying there was an active shooter at the high school.
Police told News 18 that with spring break underway, there are no students at the school, so they did not go on lockdown. School employees who were there told police there were no issues on site. Officers still cleared the high school, but the information 911 received was "clearly unfounded."
A similar situation happened in Rice Lake, where a 911 call came in around 9 a.m. that there was an active shooter in the middle school. Police there put the school on lockdown, and after searching the school extensively, they found the 911 call was fake.
Ladysmith Middle/High School was also impacted, with a 911 call being made saying there was an active shooter. Ladysmith Police said the caller had a heavy foreign accent, and that he was "hiding in the bathroom" at the school. Police said they found nothing out of the ordinary or suspicious when they investigated.
In Spooner, a call was made Wednesday saying there was an active shooter at the high school. According to the Spooner Area School District, law enforcement conducted an investigation at all buildings and found there was no active threat.
Wausau East High School, which is also on spring break, saw a call similar to the others.
All of these calls are considered "swatting", where someone calls in an emergency threat in order to elicit a large law enforcement response, specifically from a SWAT team.
Rice Lake Police said the FBI has been informed about their incident.
Chippewa Falls Police said they are aware of similar calls having been made in Washburn, Eau Claire, Douglas, Ashland and Barron Counties.
Our Iowa affiliate KWWL reports that on Tuesday, at least 30 schools across the state received "swatting" calls, resulting in one school cancelling classes.