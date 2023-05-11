Murder suspect still on the run 6 months after charges filed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police are still looking for a Cadott man charged with homicide. Six months later, the hunt continues.
Thursday marks six months since 26-year-old Kemone Golden was charged for his alleged involvement in the death of 39-year-old Christopher Connor.
Connor was shot and killed in September near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses and those involved say the shooting happened after a night of bar hopping. An argument between a group of men, including the victim, was caught on camera at a bar just seven minutes before police were called to the shooting scene.
"We're running down different leads at different points but as I've stated, getting Kemone Golden into custody is our primary focus at this point of the investigation," said detective Mark Pieper.
Pieper said the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force is now involved in the search for Golden.
He also said the Eau Claire Police Department has not recovered the firearm used in the murder. Additionally, they believe Golden is not in the Eau Claire area.
Two other men, Michael Purnell and Xavier Thompson of Eau Claire were arrested in October and charged with being party to homicide. They remain in police custody. Purnell and Thompson are both due back in court in June.
The Eau Claire Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about Golden to contact Detective Rob Schreier at 715-491-1472
They say there may be a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers. You can reach them at 715-874-8477