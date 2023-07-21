Nationwide arrest warrant issued for man accused of scamming Prescott woman out of more than $400,000

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued out of Pierce County as authorities look for a man they believe scammed a Prescott woman out of more than $400,000.
Gourav Patel is charged with felony theft of more than $100,000.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she was contacted on her iPad saying her identity was stolen. They gave her a phone number to call. When she did, they told her she was now under witness protection and to invest her money into gold bars. Once the gold bars arrived at her home, a car came to her home to pick them up. The victim did this three different times.
She told police she never got any money back and didn't know where the gold bars were going.
The victim told police the same man picked up the gold bars each time. She described him as Mexican with a medium build. She also wrote down his license plate, which came back to be registered to Patel.
The crime he's accused of carries a maximum penalty of 12 and a half years in prison and a $25,000 fine.