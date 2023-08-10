 Skip to main content
Neillsville man sentenced to prison time for killing highway worker who was removing tree from road

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Thursday for a Neillsville man who killed a Clark County highway department worker while driving drunk.

Cory Neumueller was sentenced to ten years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision. Neumueller pleaded no contest in April to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. 

The charges stemmed from the 2021 crash on County Road G near Greenwood. Highway workers were removing a fallen tree from the road at 1 a.m. when Nuemueller hit them with his pickup truck, killing Russel Opelt and nearly severing the leg of David Murphy. 

According to the criminal complaint, a breath test came back with a reading of 0.114. Both highway workers were wearing orange safety vests and were near a truck with an orange flashing light.

