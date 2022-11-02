New Auburn man charged for 10th OWI

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A New Auburn man is accused of driving under the influence for the tenth time.
That charge was filed against James W. Unser in Chippewa County Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy saw Unser swerving on his motorcycle Saturday night in New Auburn. Unser later told police he was going home from Salisbury Bar.
According to court records, he has been convicted for operating under the influence nine other times in Wisconsin dating back to 1992.
He is due back in court next week.