New charges for Eau Claire man previously charged with child abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
CRAIG G. MOEN
Eau Claire County Jail

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man with a history of child abuse is facing new charges for crimes against a child.

Craig G. Moen, Jr. was charged with four felonies on Monday, including two counts of exposing his genitals. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told authorities Moen sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was around the age of 15.

If convicted, Moen could face additional time in prison because of his history. He was convicted of child abuse in 2017.

Monday in court, Moen was released on a $100,000 signature bond and ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors. He's due back in court on march eighth.

