New details shed light on weekend Amber Alert case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The suspect at the center of this weekend's amber alert is now in the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges. He was taken into custody in Superior after an amber alert was issued Saturday for a missing Chippewa County teenager.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told News 18 the victim had been groomed for over a year. He said the 22-year-old from Tennessee, Trevor Blackburn, connected with 15-year-old Kryssy King of Holcombe online in the summer of 2021. He said that began a series of inappropriate and illegal posts that launched an investigation between the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI.
Fast forward to this past Saturday, October 1. Kowalczyk said Blackburn went to King's home that morning. That was the first time they had met in person.
King was reported missing that same day by her father, who hadn't seen her since 11:30 Friday night.
Kowalczyk said Blackburn did not have a car. After the kidnapping, he burglarized a home on the same street as King's house and stole food and money. He said Blackburn was keeping King in the woods outside of Cornell — all within five to six miles of her home.
"They were to the best of our knowledge always on foot. So again traveling, and that is a very heavily wooded area up there," Kowalczyk said. "If you don't want to be found in a wooded area it's very easy to conceal yourself and not be found."
Kowalczyk said Sunday evening, King arrived at a home east of Cornell alone and contacted authorities, telling them Blackburn was likely going to stay with someone he knew in Superior, up in Douglas County.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office worked with Douglas County law enforcement to ping Blackburn's phone, conduct a stop, and arrest him.
Blackburn is being held in the Chippewa County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Kowalczyk told News 18 his office would recommend charges of burglary, kidnapping, and other charges are pending investigation.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, at the time of the amber alert, Blackburn had active federal warrants though we do not know what those warrants were for or if they were connected to this case.
Kowalczyk said King is now at home safe with her family and is not hurt. Blackburn will be in Chippewa County court on Tuesday.