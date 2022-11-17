New information: Assault happened in classroom, criminal complaint for Regis Middle School teacher alleges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The athletic director for Regis High School who is also a middle school teacher, has formally been charged for multiple child sex crimes.
Jonathon Jarocki was suspended following his arrest on Tuesday, according to the Diocese of La Crosse.
Related: "These allegations are grave" Regis High School athletic director arrested for child sexual assault
Jarocki was charged Thursday with repeated sexual assault of a child - violent crime in a school zone. That charge carries a maximum of 65 years in prison. He is also charged with child enticement - violent crime in a school zone, as well as causing mental harm to a child.
In an initial court appearance Thursday, a judge set a $100,000 signature bond. If posted, he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors with the exception of his grandchildren.
According to the criminal complaint:
A child recently came forward to Eau Claire Police to report what happened to them four years ago when they were a student of Jarocki's.
The child said he touched her inappropriately under her clothes multiple times. She also said he forced her to give him oral sex. She said this happened while he was supposed to be tutoring her in math. He also tried to persuade her to have vaginal sex with him, but it did not happen.
She also reported he called her a derogatory word in front of others in her class. Jarocki did apologize for this incident. When interviewed by detectives, Jarocki said he offered to resign after apologizing.
Jarocki denied to investigators all of the other allegations made by the former student, saying "I am confident I did nothing." He went on to say he believes she is blaming him for her life "not going the way she wants."
On Wednesday, the Diocese of La Crosse sent News 18 a statement, saying "These allegations are grave, and words cannot fully express my sadness. My thoughts are first with the victim/survivor and all those affected by these allegations. Please join me as I pray for them."
The statement also said they encourage all victims of sexual abuse to come forward to report their allegations.
News 18 reached out for additional comment from the Diocese and Regis in light of the complaint being published but have not heard back.