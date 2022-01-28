New Richmond man found guilty of reckless homicide for 2020 shooting death

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for a New Richmond man charged in a fatal shooting.
A jury Thursday found Sovereignty Sovereign guilty of reckless homicide and six other charges.
Sovereign was removed from the courtroom on the first day of his trial for being disruptive. The following days he refused to go to court, but was able to watch his trial from his jail cell. He will be sentenced in April.
Sovereign and Joshua Cameron were charged in the August 2020 shooting death of Richard Rose. He was shot in the leg with a 22 caliber gun. The bullet hit Rose's femoral artery, and he bled to death.
Cameron is serving a 13 year sentence for reckless homicide and other charges.