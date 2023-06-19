New trial dates set for Wayne Price, who had homicide convictions overturned

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A new trial date is set for the Fall creek man once convicted for the murders of his sister and her boyfriend.
As we reported, Wayne Price's murder convictions were vacated earlier this year. He had previously pled guilty to the shooting deaths of Elizabeth Price and David Dishneau.
When Price was sentenced, he admitted to burying the bodies but denied pulling the trigger and killing him.
Price claims his lawyers misinformed him about the plea deal he accepted.
He faces the same charges: two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse and second degree recklessly endangering safety. A 12-person jury trial will start on January 31, 2024. It is scheduled for two weeks.