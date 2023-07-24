North Dakota man accused of driving 140+ mph on I-94

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A North Dakota man was arrested this weekend for allegedly driving 140+ mph on I-94.
Ira Hankinson is charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, and first degree reckless endangering of safety.
According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin State Patrol began to pursue the vehicle headed eastbound on I-94 Sunday. When a Dunn County Sheriff's Deputy caught up with the vehicle, it increased its speed. The deputy reported seeing the vehicle passing other motorists on the shoulder and driving in excess of 140 mph in dense fog.
The pursuit ended after the vehicle's tires blew out. After Hankinson was arrested, he told officers he was an active duty marine who was stationed at Camp Lejune, North Carolina and was trying to get there quickly for a dentist appointment.
Hankinson made his first court appearance Monday and was given a $10,000 cash bond.