 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.

In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

North Dakota man accused of driving 140+ mph on I-94

  • Updated
  • 0

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A North Dakota man was arrested this weekend for allegedly driving 140+ mph on I-94. 

Ira Hankinson is charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, and first degree reckless endangering of safety. 

According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin State Patrol began to pursue the vehicle headed eastbound on I-94 Sunday. When a Dunn County Sheriff's Deputy caught up with the vehicle, it increased its speed. The deputy reported seeing the vehicle passing other motorists on the shoulder and driving in excess of 140 mph in dense fog. 

The pursuit ended after the vehicle's tires blew out. After Hankinson was arrested, he told officers he was an active duty marine who was stationed at Camp Lejune, North Carolina and was trying to get there quickly for a dentist appointment. 

Hankinson made his first court appearance Monday and was given a $10,000 cash bond. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here