Not guilty plea entered for suspect in Chippewa Falls homicide, house fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Scott Vaningan, the man charged with homicide and arson following a fire in Chippewa Falls where a person was discovered dead, was silent in court Wednesday. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by the judge.
As we've reported, police were called to 721 Superior Street on July 27 for a fire. A victim was found in the home, burned beyond recognition. An autopsy showed she had soot in her trachea, meaning she was not breathing during the fire. She also had puncture wounds on her neck.
The family of the victim told News 18 earlier this month that Lynn Smith was the woman found dead in the Superior Street Fire on July 27.
Smith's family told News 18 her death has been hard on all of them and that it will be difficult to find closure knowing the way she died.
Her GoFundMe said she loved spending time outside on Lake Superior and being with her grandchildren.
If convicted, Vaningan faces life in prison on the homicide charge, plus 58 and a half years on the other three charges. He is currently held at the Chippewa County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond.
Vaningan is due back in court November 14 for a status conference.