Nurse accused of cutting off dying man's foot without his permission given signature bond

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Durand woman accused of cutting off a dying man's foot without his permission, or a doctor's order, made her initial appearance in court on Tuesday.
Mary K. Brown was given a $150,000 signature bond during her court appearance. Conditions include having no contact with Spring Valley Senior Living or the victim's family. She is also not allowed to work in any capacity as a caregiver.
The charges of physical abuse of elder person - intentionally causing great bodily harm and mayhem stem from an incident that happened at Spring Valley Senior Living in May of this year.
According to the criminal complaint, Brown was a nurse assigned to care for the victim. The victim had severe frostbite on both of his feet and was admitted to the nursing home in March 2022. At the end of May, health officials believed he was very close to dying.
Several witnesses told authorities Brown cut the victim's right foot off, which was necrotic and being held on by some skin and a couple of tendons.
Brown and several witnesses told investigators Brown did not have a doctor's order or permission to cut the foot off. The victim also never asked to have his foot cut off.
One nurse told investigators Brown told her that her family has a taxidermy shop and Brown intended to preserve the foot and put it on display with a sign that said, "wear your boots, kids."
Administrator and CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Kevin Larson said Brown is not employed with them and provided this statement:
“We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter. The person identified is not employed with our community.”
After the incident Brown worked at Marshfield Clinic, but is currently on administrative leave. Marshfield communications manager Matthew Schneider sent News 18 the following statement:
“The safety and wellbeing of our patients is of utmost importance and the essence of the care we provide. Upon learning of the complaint, the employee in question was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation.”
Brown told police she amputated his foot to make him more comfortable, and that's what she would want done if she was in his place.
She is due back in court for a status conference next week.