Nurse, accused of cutting off dying man's foot without permission, pleads not guilty

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - The western Wisconsin nurse accused of cutting off a dying patient's foot returned to court Thursday.
Mary K. Brown's lawyer entered pleas of not guilty for her to charges of mayhem, and physical abuse of an elder person.
Brown, from Durand, is charged for an incident last May at Spring Valley Senior Living. The victim had severe frostbite on both feet. Witnesses said Brown cut off his right foot that was necrotic and being held on by some skin and a couple of tendons.
Brown and several witnesses said Brown did not have a doctor's order or permission to cut the foot off. The victim also never asked to have his foot cut off. Brown told police she did it to make him more comfortable, and it's what she would want done if she was in his place.
Brown will return to court in March. If convicted, each charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. However, since the victim is an elder person, the maximum sentence could be even higher: up to six additional years per charge.