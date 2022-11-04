Nurse charged with abuse for allegedly cutting dying man's foot off without permission

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin nurse is charged with two felonies in Pierce County for allegedly cutting off a dying patient's right foot.
Mary K. Brown, 38, from Durand, is charged with physical abuse of an elder person - intentionally causing great bodily harm, and mayhem.
According to the criminal complaint:
Brown was a hospice nurse assigned to care for the victim at the Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center in Spring Valley.
The victim had severe frostbite on both of his feet and was admitted to the nursing home in March 2022. At the end of May, health officials believed he was very close to dying.
Several witnesses told authorities Brown cut the victim's right foot off on May 27, which was necrotic and being held on by some skin and a couple of tendons.
Brown and several witnesses said Brown did not have a doctor's order or permission to cut the foot off. The victim also never asked to have his foot cut off.
Another nurse was in the room at the time of the amputation and reported holding the victim's hand during the amputation. She said his grip was really tight and he was moaning. A different nurse told police she spoke with the victim after the amputation, who told her he felt everything during it, and it hurt very bad.
Another nurse told police it was not a very good amputation. They also said Brown told her that her family has a taxidermy shop and Brown intended to preserve the foot and put it on display with a sign that said, "wear your boots, kids."
Brown told police she amputated his foot to make him more comfortable, and that's what she would want done if she was in his place.
Administrator and CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Kevin Larson said Brown is not employed with them and provided this statement:
“We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter. The person identified is not employed with our community.”
Brown is due in court December 6 for an initial appearance. If convicted, each charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. However, since the victim is an elder person, the maximum sentence could be even higher: up to six additional years per charge.